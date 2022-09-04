Semi strikes cow on I-94 near Tomah, flips over into median

By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TOMAH, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple agencies. including Wisconsin State Troopers and Monroe County Sheriff Deputies responded to a vehicle accident near Tomah that occurred late Saturday night after a semi-tractor trailer struck a cow on I-94 going eastbound.

According to State Patrol, the semi struck a cow on the roadway near the I-90 interchange, causing the vehicle to flip and come to a stop in the median.

The crash involved one injury, police said.

A secondary crash occurred while traffic was back up, officials say, and this caused a full lane blockage on I-94. There are no additional details on the secondary crash.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, all lanes are currently clear for travel. Traffic had been previously rerouted to I-90 headed eastbound to WIS 12.

Assisting agencies included Juneau County Highway Department, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Tomah Police Department, Tomah Area Ambulance Service, and Oakdale Fire Department.

