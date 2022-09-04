Smooth Sailing into Labor Day

Key Takeaways

Cool with mainly cloudy skies today

More sunshine for the holiday

Temperatures warming through the upcoming week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’re waking up to very different conditions this morning than we were yesterday! Both dew points and temperatures are about 10 degrees lower, now that a cold front has pushed through the state.

Winds out of the northeast today will give us a bit of a lake breeze, keeping our skies mainly cloudy as the wind picks up moisture off the lake. A few sprinkles are possible for our far eastern counties but that potential is a bit higher closer to the lakeshore. If you live further west, you’ll likely enjoy a bit more sunshine than the rest of us this afternoon.

High temperatures will be on the cool side today, only in the low 70s for most. Thanks to clearer skies tomorrow, we’ll be back in the mid-70s (maybe upper 70s for some).

High temperatures will continue to warm through the rest of the workweek, topping off in the mid-80s by Thursday and Friday. High pressure will keep our skies mainly clear and will keep most of the rain chances out of the upper Midwest.

