Sun Prairie Police arrest allegedly armed 38-year-old man after 4-hour standoff

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Sun Prairie Police have arrested a 38-year-old man on Saturday afternoon who was allegedly armed after breaking into his mother’s house and threatening her.

Officials say they were assigned to help initiate contact with the suspect around noon on Saturday after being informed of an incident that occurred Friday night in the 500 building of The Element on Main apartments.

The release says the original incident occurred when the victim entered his mother’s residence, and allegedly threatened her and demanded money.

Police attempted entry into the apartment just before 1:15 p.m. Saturday. When inside, they encountered the 38-year-old Madison man who allegedly had a knife in his hand.

Sun Prairie Police say the suspect said that he was armed and officers would have to shoot him after original attempts of negotiations were conducted.

Negotiators form the Dane County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene as well to assist Sun Prairie Officers, where they spent the next four hours attempting to talk to the suspect.

After the 38-year-old refused to communicate via a phone provided by negotiators, a door was breached by police, the release said.

As they entered the door way, the suspect allegedly swung his knife at the officers, and for thirty minutes, attempts were made to get the man to drop the weapon and leave the apartment. Officials deployed OC spray and bean bag munitions during the breaching.

The 38-year-old eventually complied with officials, and was taken into custody. He was also taken into a hospital for minor injuries.

Officers on scene also received treatment for minor injuries.

This is still an active investigation, Sun Prairie Police say. There is no more information available at this time.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.