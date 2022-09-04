UWPD releases stats from latest Badger game, showing dozens of citations issued

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin Police Department released their statistics following the Wisconsin vs. Illinois State game Saturday night.

UWPD issued 19 citations and ejections for underage alcohol consumption. 8 ejections were given for seating issues in the student section, intoxication, alcohol possession, disorderly conduct and tobacco usage.

The department issued 19 total citations, 16 of which were issued to UW students.

19 people were arrested and 27 were ejected. 16 UW students were arrested and 18 were ejected.

There were 15 paramedic calls, 4 ambulance conveyances, 25 first aid calls, 3 detox conveyances and 4 people with a .20 BAC or higher.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.