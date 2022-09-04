Warrens man arrested for alleged sixth OWI offense

WARRENS, Wis. (WMTV) - A 51-year-old man from Warrens was arrested for an alleged sixth OWI offense after going 40 miles per hour over the posted speed limit Sunday morning.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, at 10:15 a.m., a trooper pulled the man over the man’s vehicle after he was allegedly driving 115 miles per hour in a 70 miles per hour zone in Monroe County.

The trooper arrested the man after noticing signs of impairment and administering standardized field sobriety tests.

