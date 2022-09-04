Wisconsin leads Illinois State 17-0 at halftime

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers lead Illinois State 17-0 at halftime at Camp Randall Stadium.

Both times the Badgers saw the end zone in the first half broke records.

In the first quarter, safety John Torchio had a 100-yard pick six, which was the longest in school history and made it 7-0 Wisconsin.

Then in the second quarter, sophomore running back Braelon Allen was off to the races when he had 96-yard touchdown run which also broke a school record.

Quarterback Graham Mertz was 6/7 for 59 in the first half, his longest pass was for 19-yards to Markus Allen.

While this is the first time the Badgers and Redbirds are facing off against one another, Head Wisconsin Football Coach Paul Chryst has history with Illinois State. Chryst was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Illinois State in 1995.

“One thing you know about games and certainly early games is you’re not going to know it all,” Chryst said. “You got to make sure our guys are prepared and we play good football and sound football.”

Prior to kickoff, the Badgers held a moment of silence for the late running backs coach, Gary Brown who passed away earlier this year.

During Saturday’s game, Wisconsin also honored back-to-back-to-back Big Ten Championship teams from 2010-2012.

