Wisconsin leads Illinois State 17-0 at halftime

This is the first meeting between Wisconsin and Illinois State.
(Stacy Bengs | AP Photo/Stacy Bengs, File)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers lead Illinois State 17-0 at halftime at Camp Randall Stadium.

Both times the Badgers saw the end zone in the first half broke records.

In the first quarter, safety John Torchio had a 100-yard pick six, which was the longest in school history and made it 7-0 Wisconsin.

Then in the second quarter, sophomore running back Braelon Allen was off to the races when he had 96-yard touchdown run which also broke a school record.

Quarterback Graham Mertz was 6/7 for 59 in the first half, his longest pass was for 19-yards to Markus Allen.

While this is the first time the Badgers and Redbirds are facing off against one another, Head Wisconsin Football Coach Paul Chryst has history with Illinois State. Chryst was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Illinois State in 1995.

“One thing you know about games and certainly early games is you’re not going to know it all,” Chryst said. “You got to make sure our guys are prepared and we play good football and sound football.”

Prior to kickoff, the Badgers held a moment of silence for the late running backs coach, Gary Brown who passed away earlier this year.

During Saturday’s game, Wisconsin also honored back-to-back-to-back Big Ten Championship teams from 2010-2012.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations
Clinton shooting
4 injured in Clinton shooting
Underage Drinking (Source: David Mertl / CC BY 2.0)
137 cited at Madison bar for underage drinking
Jakyra Peeples, 22, has been arrested in connection with the killing of Laron Bynum on July 22,...
2nd suspect arrested in Madison homicide
Rescue teams respond to reports of a person floating in Lake Mendota, on Aug. 19, 2022.
Madison man who drowned in Lake Mendota identified

Latest News

FILE - Georgia's George Pickens catches a pass in front of Alabama's Kool-Aid McKinstry during...
College Football Playoff to expand to 12 teams by ‘26 season
Ten Offensive Linemen from UW have a deal with Sprecher
Badgers O-Line Sign NIL Deal
Former UW safety Collin Wilder joins NBC15 Sports Reporter Leah Doherty to preview the upcoming...
Collin Wilder’s keys to a successful Badger football season
FILE - Wisconsin quarterback Chase Wolf (2) avoids the tackle of Rutgers defensive lineman...
Wolf’s injury hinders No. 18 Wisconsin’s quarterback depth