One dead after a vehicle crash on Highway 151

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is dead after a vehicle struck a tree on US Highway 151.

The crash caused all of the southbound lanes in one direction to close for hours, according to Dane County Dispatch.

The incident happened near County VV by Sun Prairie around 3:30 a.m.

As of 5:50 p.m., Dane County Sheriff’s Office said some of the roads are starting to open up.

