BBB: Scammers take advantage of the Biden Administration's loan forgiveness plan

By Honor Milton
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - While many students are taking advantage of the Biden Administration’s plan to forgive up to $10,000 of federal student loan debt, scammers are looking to impersonate the federal student loan department.

According to the Wisconsin Better Business Bureau, reports of impostor loan forgiveness calls and emails are running rampant as scammers claiming to represent a new student loan forgiveness program call up potential victims, insisting they fill out an online application form, which asks for personal information including bank account details.

The Bureau was informed by one man of his experience with the scammers, “My daughter received a voicemail from ‘the Biden student loan forgiveness program’… She returned the call and spoke with “Peter,” who asked for her email address and telephone number. He asked if she wanted to see if she qualified for the loan, but when we started asking him questions… he got frustrated and ended the call.”

In other cases, the scammers insist you need to pay an upfront fee or direct your student loan payments to them.

Should an unsolicited caller saying they’re from a federal loan relief program ask you to pay a fee, it is likely a scam. Government agencies will never ask you to pay a fee to benefit from a free government program.

If you receive a message that leaves you unsure, experts at the BBB recommend contacting the federal student loan department directly and thinking twice about giving out personal information when receiving unsolicited calls, emails, or text messages.

