Biden to give speech in Milwaukee on Labor Day

By Lauren Taillon
Published: Sep. 5, 2022
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - President Biden is celebrating this year’s Labor Day by giving a speech in Milwaukee on the morning of Monday, Sept. 5.

The White House said he is planning to speak during Laborfest to honor “the dignity of American workers.”

His speech is slated for 12:15 p.m. and is set to take place at Maier Festival Park.

President Biden’s visit to the city comes just over two months before Wisconsin’s high-profile mid-term elections.

Gov. Tony Evers said he’s looking forward to the visit and is honored to be introducing him to the public.

“The President is a force, whether it’s a Democrat or Republican, and we like to have presidents visit our state,” said Evers. “Obviously, President Biden is coming for Labor Day to talk about the importance of labor, union labor in particular.”

The president is also expected to promote his infrastructure bill passed last year and the Inflation Reduction Act.

Evers’ Republican opponent, businessman Tim Michels, and Sen. Ron Johnson have also scheduled speeches for Monday morning.

While Michels is said to discuss the failures he believes were made by President Biden and Gov. Evers, Johnson is expected to talk about rising crime and historic inflation.

After his visit to Milwaukee, President Biden will travel to Pittsburgh where he is planning to give another speech about American workers.

From there, he will travel to the White House Monday evening.

