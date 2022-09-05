Clouds are on their way out!

Clearing skies for Labor Day
Starting off cloudy but becoming sunny later today.(WMTV)
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 5:05 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Key Takeaways

  • Becoming sunny later today
  • Temperatures warm through the week
  • Mainly dry week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’re waking up to overcast skies this Labor Day morning, but we won’t stay gray all day long! Clouds will persist through most of the morning but will begin to clear during the afternoon and evening. We should have enough clear skies to see a nice sunset this evening!

Temperatures will be warmer than yesterday, but still on the cooler side in the mid and lower 70s. Light winds will be coming out of the northeast.

Tuesdsay will likely start with some patchy fog and temperatures in the mid-50s. A stray shower or two is possible during the day, especially for our eastern counties. However, we’ll generally see dry conditions through the short workweek as another high-pressure system slides in from the west.

Temperatures will warm into the 80s by midweek before returning to the seasonal 70s by next weekend.

