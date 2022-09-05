Clouds Slow To Depart

Key Takeaways

Fog Develops Tonight

Clouds & Sprinkles Monday

Sunshine Returns Midweek

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Cloud cover has been very stubborn through the holiday weekend and while there have been a few breaks late Sunday, it is something that will stick around into Monday. This is because a weak disturbance will drift through the area. Some slight clearing this evening will lead to a few more clouds late tonight. Areas of fog are also likely to develop with lows into the middle 50s.

Tuesday will be a partly to mostly cloudy day with a few sprinkles, especially before the midday hour. Decreasing clouds can be expected by the evening hours. highs will be seasonable into the middle 70s. Clearing skies expected Monday night with patchy fog. Overnight lows dip back to the upper 50s.

High pressure settles in for the middle and end of the week. This will lead to plenty of sunshine and highs warming into the lower and middle 80s. Our next weathermaker will arrive for the weekend. Early indications are that this will bring a good chance of storms, especially Saturday night. This will drop highs into the lower 70s.

