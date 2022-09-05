Help your student form new friendships this school year

For students that struggle with social anxiety, meeting new people and introducing themselves can be scary.
Experts say the best advice you can give to your children about making new friends is to have...
Experts say the best advice you can give to your children about making new friends is to have patience.(WMTV)
By Gabriella Rusk
Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The new school year means new classmates. For students that struggle with social anxiety, meeting new people and introducing themselves can be scary.

SSM Health Behavioral Health Family Therapist Britt Coolman says the best advice parents can give is to hang in there.

“The first couple of days can sometimes be tough,” said Coolman. “Sometimes other people aren’t socializing as much either because they’re just kind of getting used to the structure of being at school again.”

She says children should look for ways to strike up conversations about a shared experience, like a certain teacher or class project.

“Most likely those opportunities will come a little bit more as school progresses and moves along,” said Coolman.

While social media can be a tool to connect kids outside of the school walls, Coolman warns children should only use it for connection and not comparison.

“I think social media does add another layer and makes it more complicated,” said Coolman. “Try to see if you can use it as a way to start conversations or see if you have things in common with other people, but also to have some good boundaries for yourself.”

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations
Underage Drinking (Source: David Mertl / CC BY 2.0)
137 cited at Madison bar for underage drinking
Jakyra Peeples, 22, has been arrested in connection with the killing of Laron Bynum on July 22,...
2nd suspect arrested in Madison homicide
Rescue teams respond to reports of a person floating in Lake Mendota, on Aug. 19, 2022.
Madison man who drowned in Lake Mendota identified
Mosquitoes have been much less of a nuisance this summer in Wisconsin.
Where are the mosquitoes?

Latest News

Schools in 3 more Wis. counties ‘non-compliant’ for required violence drills
Students at One City Schools head back to the classroom on Thursday
One City Schools welcomes students back to class
Parker High School welcomes freshman for orientation ahead of the district's first day on Friday.
Freshman arrive at Parker High ahead of Janesville’s first day of school
Back to school traffic Monona
Back to school traffic safety enforcement begins in Monona