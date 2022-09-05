Man shot on Madison’s south side

(WCAX)
By Lauren Taillon
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 27-year-old man was transported to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries after being shot on Madison’s south side Sunday morning.

Madison Police Department arrived on the scene at the 1200 block of Moorland Rd around 11:30 a.m.

Police say this is not a random incident.

There are no suspects in custody at this time.

The Madison Police Violent Crime Unit is still investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations
Underage Drinking (Source: David Mertl / CC BY 2.0)
137 cited at Madison bar for underage drinking
Jakyra Peeples, 22, has been arrested in connection with the killing of Laron Bynum on July 22,...
2nd suspect arrested in Madison homicide
Rescue teams respond to reports of a person floating in Lake Mendota, on Aug. 19, 2022.
Madison man who drowned in Lake Mendota identified
Mosquitoes have been much less of a nuisance this summer in Wisconsin.
Where are the mosquitoes?

Latest News

One dead after a vehicle crash on Highway 151
The Madison Police Department is assessing the results of the Summer Strategic Plan, launched...
Madison police chief details plan to crack down on crime
The Madison Police Department is assessing the results of the Summer Strategic Plan, launched...
Madison police chief details plan to crack down on crime
Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen throws against the Milwaukee Brewers during...
Gallen ties scoreless start record as Arizona stops Brewers