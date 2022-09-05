Man shot on Madison’s south side
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 27-year-old man was transported to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries after being shot on Madison’s south side Sunday morning.
Madison Police Department arrived on the scene at the 1200 block of Moorland Rd around 11:30 a.m.
Police say this is not a random incident.
There are no suspects in custody at this time.
The Madison Police Violent Crime Unit is still investigating the shooting.
