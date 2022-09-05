Monroe man cited alleged 2nd OWI offense after colliding with parked vehicle

MONROE, Wis. (WMTV) - A 28-year-old man from Monroe was cited his second alleged OWI offense after he drove into a parked vehicle early Sunday, causing his own to flip over and the parked vehicle to collide with a third vehicle.

Monroe Police say the man was driving near the 2500 block of 9th street when he allegedly collided with a parked vehicle, which was unoccupied. His own vehicle rolled over after the crash and came to a stop on its roof. The second vehicle then crashed into another parked car, which was also unoccupied.

Police arrived at the scene shortly before 2 a.m. and arrested the 28-year-old for allegedly operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated - 2nd offense and cited for allegedly failing to maintain control of a motor vehicle.

Monroe Police did not say whether the man was treated for any injuries.

The 28-year-old’s car received severe damage and had to be towed from the scene. The second vehicle was also towed after receiving moderate damage, and the third vehicle only received minor damages.

