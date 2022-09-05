One vehicle crash caused by woman allegedly looking at phone, officials say

By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOWN OF YORK, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials say one person was injured after a crash Sunday morning in Green County after they say the woman allegedly was on her phone while driving.

Deputies with the Green County Sheriff’s Office, New Glarus EMS and the New Glarus Fire Department arrived at approximately 12:05 a.m. to the crash on County Highway H in the Town of York.

Officials found that a 21-year-old woman drove into a ditch and struck a culvert before hitting a utility pole. The woman’s car was towed from the scene.

The woman allegedly caused the crash by looking at her phone, according to the Green County Sheriff’s Department.

The 21-year-old received medical services after receiving minor injuries. The woman was allegedly wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The Sheriff’s Department issued the 21-year-old citations for inattentive driving and failure to maintain control of her vehicle. The woman was issued a future court date.

Alliant Energy arrived at the scene after the crash to repair the damaged utility pole.

