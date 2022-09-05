Vehicle fire in Columbia County shuts down right lane of I-39 SB

Portage, Wis. (WMTV) - A vehicle fire near the city of Portage has shut down the right lane of I-39 going southbound Monday afternoon, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported.

The fire was reported at approximately 5:38 p.m. near the I-90 interchange.

WisDOT estimates the lanes should be clear after one hour.

Wisconsin State Patrol is handling the incident.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

