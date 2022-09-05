Vehicle fire in Columbia County shuts down right lane of I-39 SB

A vehicle fire near the city of Portage has shut down the right lane of I-39 going southbound...
A vehicle fire near the city of Portage has shut down the right lane of I-39 going southbound Monday afternoon, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported.(511WI)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Portage, Wis. (WMTV) - A vehicle fire near the city of Portage has shut down the right lane of I-39 going southbound Monday afternoon, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported.

The fire was reported at approximately 5:38 p.m. near the I-90 interchange.

WisDOT estimates the lanes should be clear after one hour.

Wisconsin State Patrol is handling the incident.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations
Underage Drinking (Source: David Mertl / CC BY 2.0)
137 cited at Madison bar for underage drinking
Jakyra Peeples, 22, has been arrested in connection with the killing of Laron Bynum on July 22,...
2nd suspect arrested in Madison homicide
Rescue teams respond to reports of a person floating in Lake Mendota, on Aug. 19, 2022.
Madison man who drowned in Lake Mendota identified
Mosquitoes have been much less of a nuisance this summer in Wisconsin.
Where are the mosquitoes?

Latest News

BBB: Scammers take advantage of the Biden Administration’s loan forgiveness plan
Officials say one person was injured after a crash Sunday morning in Green County after they...
One vehicle crash caused by woman allegedly looking at phone, officials say
Monroe man cited alleged 2nd OWI offense after colliding with parked vehicle
Biden to give speech in Milwaukee on Labor Day