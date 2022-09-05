Woman dies rock climbing when rock suddenly breaks

Capitol Peak is a mountain with an elevation of 14,137 feet and is considered to be one of...
Capitol Peak is a mountain with an elevation of 14,137 feet and is considered to be one of Colorado’s most difficult mountains to climb.(MostlyDeserts)
By Lindsey Grewe and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASPEN, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) – A woman in Colorado fell to her death Saturday morning while rock climbing at Capitol Peak, according to the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office.

A witness called 911 around 8 a.m. after seeing the woman fall into Pierre Lakes Basin when a rock she was trying to grab gave way.

Authorities said the witness was able to provide Mountain Rescue Aspen officials with the exact location of the woman’s body.

The rescue volunteers hiked up to the woman’s body and prepared it for extraction from the field.

According to the sheriff’s office, she was flown out of the basin around 2:45 p.m. and turned over to the Pitkin County Coroner for further investigation.

Capitol Peak is a mountain with an elevation of 14,137 feet and is considered to be one of Colorado’s most difficult mountains to climb.

Copyright 2022 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations
Underage Drinking (Source: David Mertl / CC BY 2.0)
137 cited at Madison bar for underage drinking
Jakyra Peeples, 22, has been arrested in connection with the killing of Laron Bynum on July 22,...
2nd suspect arrested in Madison homicide
Rescue teams respond to reports of a person floating in Lake Mendota, on Aug. 19, 2022.
Madison man who drowned in Lake Mendota identified
Mosquitoes have been much less of a nuisance this summer in Wisconsin.
Where are the mosquitoes?

Latest News

Arsenic was found in the tap water, making the water unusable for anything.
Arsenic found in water at New York housing complex
Biden to give speech in Milwaukee on Labor Day
Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Police hunt for suspects after 10 stabbed to death in Canada
In this handout photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on...
Ukraine says nuclear plant offline after Russian shelling