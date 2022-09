129 wholesale car dealers have licenses revoked

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation revoked the licenses from more than 100 wholesale car dealers – all of which are based out of a single location in Arlington.

The 129 companies (listed below) made up only about an eighth of the nearly 1,000 wholesale dealers located at a facility in Arlington, located at 101 Skyline Drive #1 W814, the agency noted.

Each of the dealers who lost their licenses was accused of failing to maintain business facilities and for not making records available, per state law, according to WisDOT. Wholesale dealers are prohibited from selling vehicles to the public at large and must only conduct transactions with other dealers.

In its statement, agency officials explained the vast majority of wholesale dealers in Wisconsin work out of centralized locations like the Arlington facility. With 989 licenses issued to that one spot, it was, by far, the largest and comprised more than half of the licenses issued in the state. Elkhorn and Beaver Dam also host centralized facilities and combining all three locations accounts for 1,507 of the 1,748 total licensees. The other 241 wholesaler dealers work out of non-centralized locations.

Full list of the 129 wholesale dealers whose licenses were revoked:

A & M AFFORDABLE AUTO SALES LLC

A TO Z AUTO SOLUTIONS LLC

A V MOTORS LLC

A1 AUTO SHOP LLC

ADJ AUTO GROUP LLC

ADJ MOTORS LLC

ALEXANDER AUTO GROUP LLC

ALHASSAN BINTA AUTO SALES LLC

ALIS AUTO SALES LLC

ALIS MOTORS LLC

ALL TRADE MOTORS LLC

ALMANZAR AUTOMOTIVE DIRECT

AME AUTO GROUP LLC

AUTOINFOBYDT LLC

B AND C AUTO AND REPAIR GROUP LLC

B&T AUTO SALES LLC

BARNES AUTO GROUP LLC

BBL AUTO LLC

BELLA 1ST AUTO LLC

BROOKS BROTHERS AUTOS LLC

BROTHER’S AUTO EXCHANGE LLC

BUY RIGHT AUTO SALES LLC

BYRDSVIEW MOBILE SOLUTIONS LLC

CA MOTORS LLC

CAR PLUG LLC

CHARDAYS AUTOMOTIVE LLC

DALEYZA AUTO MOTORS LLC

DIR AUTO WHOLESALERS LLC

DRIVEWAY DREAMS AUTO LLC

ELEGANT MOTORS LLC

EP’S MOTORS LLC

EXOTIC AUTO GROUP LLC

EXOTIC RIDEZ AUTO LLC

EXPRESS AUTO 2021 LLC

F & A AUTOS LLC

FIRST CHOICE AUTO DISTRICT LLC

FLIC’S AUTOMOTIVE LLC

FRINEDLY AUTO GROUP LLC

FULLY LOADED LEASING INC

GALLO AUTO GROUP LLC

GO GET IT EXPRESS AUTO SALES LLC

GOD FIRST AUTO LLC

GOLDSTEIN MOTORS LLC

GREAT BUY AUTO LLC

H & M AUTO EXCHANGE LLC

HARGROVE FAMILY AUTOS LLC

HERRERA AUTO GROUP LLC

HOODTRUCKS LLC

HOPE AUTO GROUP LLC

HOT ICE MOTOR GROUP LLC

HOUR OF CHANGE AUTO GROUP LLC

HOWARD AUTO LLC

IMMACULATE MOTORS LLC

IWILL AUTO LLC

J AMD M MOTORS LLC

J AND M AUTO GROUP LLC

JEWELZ CAR SALES LLC

JMH CUSTOM CARS LLC

JMK AUTO GROUP LLC

JOJU AUTOMOTIVE LLC

K 20 AUTO GROUP LLC

KAMAL AUTO SALES LLC

KINGDOM AUTO GROUP LLC

KURLEY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP LLC

L & R AUTO SALES LLC

LASA AUTO DEALER LLC

LEADERSHIP AUTO SALES LLC

LEWIS CAR SERVICES LLC

LJS AUTO GALLERY LLC

LUCKY AUTO SALES LLC

M POWER AUTO SALES INC

MAG MOTORS LLC

MALU AUTO IMPORTS LLC

MARTINS AUTO SALES LLC

MIAH AUTO SALES LLC

MIDWEST CAR WHOLESALES LLC

MOORE LUXURY AUTO LLC

MORGAN MOTORS LLC

MOSS AUTO SALES & SERVICES LLC

MOTOR INNOVATIONS LLC

MP AUTO EXCHANGE LLC

MUNA AUTOS LLC

N & D VISION MOTORS LLC

OKAY WEST AUTO GROUP LLC

OSO SWEET MOTORSPORTS LLC

P & D AUTO LLC

PARTY BOY MOTORS LLC

PHILLIPS AUTO SALES LLC

PIERRES AUTO CENTER LLC

PMG AUTO LLC

PMTE AUTO SALES LLC

PRIME MOTORSPORTS LLC

PRO-GLO SALES LLC

R & R AUTO SOLUTIONS LLC

RC PLUGDN AUTO LLC

RELYABLE CARS LLC

REPUBLIC AUTO CORP

RIVERS FAMILY MOTORS LLC

ROTATION MOTORS LLC

ROYAL MOTORSPORTS LLC

S AND J AUTO SALES LLC

SAVANNA AUTOMOTORS INC

SCOTTY AND EDDIE WHOLESALE AUTO LLC

SCS MOTORSPORTS INC

SEATON AUTO GROUP LLC

SHIELDS AUTO LLC

SMART MOVE AUTOS LLC

SPMG AUTOMOTIVE INC

STATE TO THE LAKE AUTO SALES LLC

STREET PLUG MOTORS LLC

STUNCO AUTO GROUP LLC

SUPERIOR AUTO GROUP LLC

THE COMMISSION AUTO GROUP CORP

TJDIOR AUTO LLC

TOMTOM AUTOMOBILE LLC

TOP NOTCH CARS LLC

TOP RATED AUTO EXCHANGE INC

TOPCLASS AUTOS LLC

TOUCH OF CLASS AUTO LLC

UMBRELLA AUTO GROUP LLC

UNITED FAMILY AUTO SALES LLC

US AUTO FUNDING LLC

US VEHICLE INVENTORY LLC

WADE AUTO GROUP INC

WILLIAMS FAMILY MOTORS LLC

WILL’S AUTOMOTIVE GROUP LLC

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.