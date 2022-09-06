2 stabbed in Sun Prairie early Tuesday, suspect still on the run

Multiple law enforcement agencies respond to an incident on
By Kaleia Lawrence
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A suspect is still on the run hours after a stabbing in Sun Prairie that left one of the two victims fighting for their life. In a Tuesday morning update, a spokesperson for the police department did not offer information on what events may have led to the stabbing but noted that investigators do not believe there is a danger to the community.

According to SPPD’s Lt. Ryan Cox, officers found two individuals suffering from stab wounds around 3 a.m. when they responded to a 911 call about a disturbance near the intersection of Jones Street and W. Main Street. He did not give the specific location where the incident is believed to have occurred, nor did he say if it happened inside or outside.

A large police presence, including officers from multiple agencies, has remained near that intersection for much of the morning.

In addition to the individual who suffered life-threatening injuries, a second stabbing victim received non-life-threatening injuries, Cox added. He did not release the names of the victims.

The suspect had fled the scene before officers arrived. Cox did not provide any description of the suspect during the news conference, pointing out that, “this literally just happened around several hours ago. We are still in the thick of it.”

Cox added the department does not want to release any information that would hinder its efforts to track down the suspect or cause someone with information about the incident not to report it.

“I don’t want to put information out that leads to somebody calling in a lead that is not real,” he continued.

He did add that investigators determined the attacks do not appear to be random.

