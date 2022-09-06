34-year-old man’s body found in the Wisconsin River after two days of search

(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWN OF DELL PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Adam’s County Sheriff’s Office announced a 34-year-old man’s body was recovered in the Wisconsin River Monday after multiple agencies received a call about him going under the water Sunday afternoon.

Officials say they Adams County received the call just after 4 p.m. Sunday, where they learned a swimmer had gone underneath the water at the Wisconsin River. Shortly after, Sauk County Sheriff’s Office also received notice of a male going under the water in the same area.

Multiple emergency resources responded to the area just north of the Wisconsin Dells, in the town of Dell Prairie.

Responders searched the area until dark, where the search was then suspended and then resumed Monday morning.

Witnesses reportedly told officers that the male had jumped off a cliff entering the Wisconsin River, surfaced, but then was unable to stay above water and went under again.

After several hours of searching on Monday, officials were able to locate the body.

He was identified as Jose R. Borbolla Juarez, a 34-year-old man from Chicago.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the following agencies; Sauk County Sheriff’s Office and Dive Team, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and Dive Team, Wisconsin Dells Police Department, Kilbourn Fire & Rescue, Lake Delton Fire & Rescue, Dells/Delton EMS, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, University of Wisconsin Police, and the Adams County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The investigation is still ongoing, Adams County Sheriff’s Office says. There is no more available information at this time.

