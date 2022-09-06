Beloit man accused of taking child across state lines, producing child pornography

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Beloit man accused of taking a child across state lines to engage in sexual activity has been charged in federal court, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday.

Everett Wescott, 32, was indicted on Aug. 24 on two charges after allegedly taking a minor from Illinois to Wisconsin on March 19, 2021. He is also accused of using a cell phone to make child pornography between January of 2020 and September of 2021.

FBI agents and Beloit Police Department officers arrested Westcott on Friday. His indictment was unsealed after his arrest, the DOJ explained, and he was arraigned in the U.S. District Court in Madison.

If convicted, Westcott could serve a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum of life in federal prison for the charge of taking a minor across state lines. He could also face a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years on the child pornography production charge.

Wescott is currently being held in federal custody and is set to attend a detention hearing at 9:30 a.m., September 9.

