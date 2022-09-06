Deerfield Farm supports local food pantry through pie auction

Deerfield Farm supports local food pantry through pie auction
Deerfield Farm supports local food pantry through pie auction
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEERFIELD, Wis. (WMTV) - Deerfield’s Bittersweet Blessings Farm is raising money for a local food pantry by hosting a pie competition.

The second annual Apple Pie Championship will raise money for the Deerfield Food Pantry by auctioning off the top five scoring pies. The scoring criteria is based on appearance, taste, overall impression and level of creativity. All proceeds will be donated to the food pantry.

Last year, the auction raised over $600.

The competition will take place on Sept. 25. Pie drop-off and registration begins 8:00 a.m. Registration closes at 10:00 a.m. with judging to follow.

After awards are presented at 11:45 p.m., the winning pies will be auctioned off at noon.

The winner of the 2021 Apple Pie Championship was Jennifer Schustek, the manager and head baker of Crystal Café in Iola.

More information about the Apple Pie Championship can be found at https://bittersweetblessingsfarm.com/.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations
Underage Drinking (Source: David Mertl / CC BY 2.0)
137 cited at Madison bar for underage drinking
Jakyra Peeples, 22, has been arrested in connection with the killing of Laron Bynum on July 22,...
2nd suspect arrested in Madison homicide
Rescue teams respond to reports of a person floating in Lake Mendota, on Aug. 19, 2022.
Madison man who drowned in Lake Mendota identified
Mosquitoes have been much less of a nuisance this summer in Wisconsin.
Where are the mosquitoes?

Latest News

Laborfest celebration sees an increase of participation, more workers wanting to join unions
Verona business looks forward to Ironman Triathlon’s economic impact
Verona business looks forward to Ironman Triathlon’s economic impact
Ironman Triathlon impacts Madison economy
Ironman Triathlon impacts Madison economy
A vehicle fire near the city of Portage has shut down the right lane of I-39 going southbound...
Right lane of I-39 SB reopens after vehicle fire near Portage