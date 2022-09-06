Deerfield Farm supports local food pantry through pie auction

DEERFIELD, Wis. (WMTV) - Deerfield’s Bittersweet Blessings Farm is raising money for a local food pantry by hosting a pie competition.

The second annual Apple Pie Championship will raise money for the Deerfield Food Pantry by auctioning off the top five scoring pies. The scoring criteria is based on appearance, taste, overall impression and level of creativity. All proceeds will be donated to the food pantry.

Last year, the auction raised over $600.

The competition will take place on Sept. 25. Pie drop-off and registration begins 8:00 a.m. Registration closes at 10:00 a.m. with judging to follow.

After awards are presented at 11:45 p.m., the winning pies will be auctioned off at noon.

The winner of the 2021 Apple Pie Championship was Jennifer Schustek, the manager and head baker of Crystal Café in Iola.

More information about the Apple Pie Championship can be found at https://bittersweetblessingsfarm.com/.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.