Goodman Center announces free child care for staff

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison’s Goodman Center announced Tuesday that it will be offering free child care for staff.

The free child care is available to both full and part-time employees, in addition to other benefits the Center offers.

“Families are facing tough times right now, and our staff aren’t immune,” Goodman Center CEO and Executive Director Letesha Nelson said. “This will be a big financial help to our employees who are parents. It will also be a huge benefit to their children, because our child care programs are some of the best in the area.”

The Center currently operates a preschool and 4-K program for kids three to five years old, as well as after school and summer programs for children grades kindergarten through fifth. It also has a free teen program for middle and high school students.

“All of our programs, but especially our preschool, 4K and elementary programs, are about building a solid emotional foundation for youth in our community,” Nelson said. “I’m excited that our employees – who give so much of themselves to our community – will be able to take full advantage of these programs at no cost to them.”

The free child care for staff took effect on Sept. 1.

For more information about open positions at the Goodman Center, you can visit their career page. For more information about their youth programs, you can visit their programming page.

