Laborfest celebration sees an increase of participation, more workers wanting to join unions

(WMTV)
By Kylie Jacobs and Colton Molesky
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The South Central Federation of Labor celebrated Labor Day in Madison with Laborfest, a time for workers to come together and enjoy all the things they do, as well as be able to vocalize their issues.

The South Central Federation of Labor is an umbrella organization of labor unions representing workers in south central Wisconsin.

South Central Federation of Labor President Kevin Gunblach says that this year is unique, compared to previous events.

“I think this year’s really unique, actually. This year is really unprecedented. We have more organizing efforts and drives, and workers wanting to join unions than we’ve ever seen in over 50 years.” Gunblach said.

Laborfest also saw an increase in participation from both existing unions and workers that have expressed interest in unionizing.

“So we have about 80-90 unions that are affiliated with our labor council, and we have over 20 groups of workers, 6 that have gone public, and another dozen other that have come to use because they expressed interest in unionizing,” Gunblach said.

Laborfest also brought forth many UW health nurses, calling for union recognition ahead of the strike announced last month.

The event featured performances from the Chris O’Leary Band and VO5, as well as the opportunity to meet Governor Tony Evers and U.S. Senator candidate Mandela Barnes.

There was also a drive held for to help collect donations for homeless students in the Madison area.

The South Central Federation of Labor asked people to bring gift cards and other donations such as color pencils, non-permanent markers, composition books, flash cards, deodorant, small bottles of laundry soap, hand/body lotion, pocket folders and African American hair products.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations
Underage Drinking (Source: David Mertl / CC BY 2.0)
137 cited at Madison bar for underage drinking
Jakyra Peeples, 22, has been arrested in connection with the killing of Laron Bynum on July 22,...
2nd suspect arrested in Madison homicide
Rescue teams respond to reports of a person floating in Lake Mendota, on Aug. 19, 2022.
Madison man who drowned in Lake Mendota identified
Mosquitoes have been much less of a nuisance this summer in Wisconsin.
Where are the mosquitoes?

Latest News

Deerfield Farm supports local food pantry through pie auction
Deerfield Farm supports local food pantry through pie auction
Verona business looks forward to Ironman Triathlon’s economic impact
Verona business looks forward to Ironman Triathlon’s economic impact
Ironman Triathlon impacts Madison economy
Ironman Triathlon impacts Madison economy
A vehicle fire near the city of Portage has shut down the right lane of I-39 going southbound...
Right lane of I-39 SB reopens after vehicle fire near Portage