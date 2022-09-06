Large police presence in Sun Prairie

By Kaleia Lawrence
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple agencies are responding to an incident in Sun Prairie.

Dane County Dispatch confirmed with NBC15 that Sun Prairie Police, Sun Prairie EMS and the Sun Prairie Fire Department were all sent to area of Jones Street. They also confirmed that one Dane County Deputy, and one officer from Monona and DeForest were dispatched as well.

There are reports of a stabbing, but this has not been confirmed by officials.

This is an active investigation.

