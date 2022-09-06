Large police presence in Sun Prairie

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple agencies are responding to an incident in Sun Prairie.

#HAPPENINGNOW Heavy police presence off the intersection of Jones St. & West Main in Sun Prairie. A neighbor tells me at least one person has been transported via ambulance. Sun Prairie police say this is an active investigation. pic.twitter.com/9oJI2J47SV — phoebemurraytv (@phoebemurrayTV) September 6, 2022

Dane County Dispatch confirmed with NBC15 that Sun Prairie Police, Sun Prairie EMS and the Sun Prairie Fire Department were all sent to area of Jones Street. They also confirmed that one Dane County Deputy, and one officer from Monona and DeForest were dispatched as well.

There are reports of a stabbing, but this has not been confirmed by officials.

This is an active investigation.

