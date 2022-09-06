Mayor Rhodes-Conway targets housing climate change in new budget

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison must focus on affordable housing, climate change, and neighborhood improvements, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway argued Tuesday when revealing her plans for the city’s capital expenditures.

Those three pillars guide her capital budget and six-year capital improvement plan, which detail how the city will invest in its buildings, infrastructure, and other properties, she explained. A separate budget covers city spending on staffing, services, and other programs. It is not scheduled to be released until next month.

During Tuesday’s announcement, Rhodes-Conway explained the city’s investments in infrastructure, “are not just about bricks and mortar, they are a reflection of our values.” To that end, she argued, the coming capital plan “puts our money where our values are.”

The mayor’s office pledged to leverage federal and state dollars as much as possible to help pay for its plans. It noted the federal budget, other spending bills, and remaining COVID-19 relief money are still funneling funds directly to the city’s coffers.

To rein in housing prices in the city, Rhodes-Conway is proposing setting aside $60 million over the next six years for its affordable housing trust fund, which is designed to offer incentives for building housing that targets lower income households. According to the mayor’s office, the investment would double what the city was dedicating to the fund on the eve of the pandemic. Another $19 million would be spent in that time in aid directly to residents, to help them buy and improve homes and to offer tax breaks for older Madisonians.

The capital budget continues traditional funding for maintaining and improving parks, playgrounds, bike paths, and other neighborhood improvements, the mayor’s office continues, highlighting though four targeted projects it contends will meet local needs and opportunities in those areas, and advance equity.

Sandberg: $15 million to build the library’s Imagination Center

Brentwood-Northport: $5 million to expand the Warner Park Community Center

Hammersly-Theresa: Stormwater system improvements to help with basement flooding

Darbo-Worthington: $2.5 million to buy the Salvation Army site and aid in the conversion of the location into a women’s shelter as well as other community facilities

In addition to the money set aside for the women’s shelter, this year’s budget will include the city’s contribution to build its first purpose-built men’s shelter. Last week, the city upped its financial commitment to the project by $3 million and is now planning to contribute to $10 million of the $21 million for the 40,000 square-foot shelter, which will be located on Bartillon Drive and house 200 people.

Targeting the effects of climate change, the budget earmarks more than $20 million to help protect the city from flooding. The city will also direct $23 million in federal dollars to complete the conversion of its 46-vehicle Bus Rapid Transit fleet to be completely electric.

Just over two million dollars will go towards helping Madison residents leave town. An overwhelming share of that would be used on a bus terminal at the State Street Campus Garage connecting the Wisconsin capital to other cities. The city would use the rest on planning for a proposed Amtrak line.

After the budget is presented to Common Council members on Tuesday night, the city’s Finance Committee will debate the measures this month before taking final action in November, the Mayor’s Office explains, adding that there will be multiple opportunities for public feedback in that time.

