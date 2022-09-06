MPD investigating after reports of bomb threat at State St. Target

Madison Police Officers are investigating after store staff at a Target on State Street...
Madison Police Officers are investigating after store staff at a Target on State Street received a call of a bomb threat Monday evening, prompting them to evacuate the store.(WMTV)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Officers are investigating after store staff at a Target on State Street received a call of an alleged bomb threat Monday evening, prompting them to evacuate the store.

Officials arrived at the department store shortly before 7 p.m., and quickly secured the area and helped evacuate the store while they investigated the threat.

MPD was assisted by an explosives detection K-9 team from the Wisconsin State Capitol Police, and they were able to determine there were no bombs or other explosives at the store.

Detectives with MPD are looking over digital evidence related to this case, and the investigation is ongoing. MPD states there is no credible threat to Target or the public at this time.

Madison Police Officers are investigating after store staff at a Target on State Street...
Madison Police Officers are investigating after store staff at a Target on State Street received a call of an alleged bomb threat Monday evening, prompting them to evacuate the store.(WMTV)

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations
Underage Drinking (Source: David Mertl / CC BY 2.0)
137 cited at Madison bar for underage drinking
Jakyra Peeples, 22, has been arrested in connection with the killing of Laron Bynum on July 22,...
2nd suspect arrested in Madison homicide
Rescue teams respond to reports of a person floating in Lake Mendota, on Aug. 19, 2022.
Madison man who drowned in Lake Mendota identified
Town of Bristol fatal crash
One dead after single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 151