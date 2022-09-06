MPD investigating after reports of bomb threat at State St. Target

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Officers are investigating after store staff at a Target on State Street received a call of an alleged bomb threat Monday evening, prompting them to evacuate the store.

Officials arrived at the department store shortly before 7 p.m., and quickly secured the area and helped evacuate the store while they investigated the threat.

MPD was assisted by an explosives detection K-9 team from the Wisconsin State Capitol Police, and they were able to determine there were no bombs or other explosives at the store.

Detectives with MPD are looking over digital evidence related to this case, and the investigation is ongoing. MPD states there is no credible threat to Target or the public at this time.

