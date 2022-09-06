Pedestrian transferred to hospital with non-severe injuries after being hit with car on Cottage Grove Rd.

On Monday afternoon, MPD officers responded to the intersection of Cottage Grove Rd. and...
On Monday afternoon, MPD officers responded to the intersection of Cottage Grove Rd. and Acewood Blvd. for a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash.(WMTV)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person sustained non-life threatening injuries after being struck by a car Monday afternoon in the intersection of Cottage Grove Rd. and Acewood Blvd.

MPD responded to the scene at approximately 1:50 p.m., where they found a person who’d been struck by a vehicle while walking across Cottage Grove Rd. onto Acewood Blvd.

The pedestrian received non-life threatening injuries and was transferred by Madison Fire Department to a local hospital, officials say.

MPD reports that the driver of the striking vehicle worked with the officials at the scene. Police also say they do not believe speed or intoxication is a factor at this time.

Digital evidence and cameras are still being looked through, but initial information from MPD suggests that the drive had a green light at the time. The investigation is still ongoing, and there have been no citations issued as of now.

