Streets to close around Madison for Ironman Triathlon

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Due to the Ironman Triathlon taking place on Sept. 11, several streets will be closed around Madison throughout the day during the running and biking portion of the race.

The Ironman Triathlon begins at 6:45 a.m. and is estimated to last until midnight. The race consists of swimming in Lake Monona, biking across Dane County, and running in the downtown area.

Police will maintain local access throughout the route when there are gaps between the competitors. There will be no thru-driving across the route.

There will be no closures for the swimming portion of the triathlon.

Closures for the bicycling portion will last from approximately 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The following roads will be closed within the city limits:

Right lane of northbound John Nolen Drive from E Lakeside St to Monona Terrace

East Lakeside Street east of John Nolen Drive

Olin-Turville Court

East Rusk Avenue from Alliant Energy Center driveway to Rimrock Road.

Rimrock Road ramps to/from Beltline Highway

Badger Road west of Rimrock Road

Road closures for the running portion will last from about 11 a.m. until midnight. The road that will be closed have been provided from the city by the map below.

Road closures for the run portion last from approximately 11:00 a.m. until midnight (City of Madison)

Metro transit detours can be found at the city metro’s website.

