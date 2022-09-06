Sunshine Returns for Much of the Week

Key Takeaways

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will be in control today but residual low-level moisture will lead to scattered clouds at times. A sprinkle or two will be possible during the morning. Decreasing clouds can be expected by the evening hours. Highs will be seasonable into the middle 70s. Clearing skies are expected Monday night with patchy fog. Overnight lows dip back to the upper 50s.

High pressure settles in for the middle and the end of the week. This will lead to plenty of sunshine and highs warming into the lower and middle 80s. Our next weather-maker will arrive for the weekend. Early indications are that this will bring a good chance of storms, especially Saturday night. This will drop highs into the lower 70s.

