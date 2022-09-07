2 killed in crash of experimental plane in Wisconsin

(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY CITY, Wis. (AP) — Two people have died in the crash of an experimental airplane in western Wisconsin, according to federal and local officials.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says the plane went down about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in a field near the Red Wing Regional Airport on Highway 35 in Bay City.

Officials say the Glass Air Super II SFT had taken off at an airport in Rochester, Minnesota for a training flight. It was scheduled to land at the Red Wing airport across the Mississippi River from the City of Red Wing, Minnesota.

It’s unclear what caused the plane to go down. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

The victims have not been identified.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations
Underage Drinking (Source: David Mertl / CC BY 2.0)
137 cited at Madison bar for underage drinking
Town of Bristol fatal crash
One dead after single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 151
Multiple law enforcement agencies respond to an incident on
2 stabbed in Sun Prairie early Tuesday, suspect still on the run
Rescue teams respond to reports of a person floating in Lake Mendota, on Aug. 19, 2022.
Madison man who drowned in Lake Mendota identified

Latest News

UW Madison students return to the classroom for fall semester
UW Madison students return to the classroom for fall semester
Four Madison gas stations burglarized overnight
Men convicted in UW Arboretum killings to be sentenced
Guidance approved for disabled Wisconsin absentee voters