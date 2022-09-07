2 people dead after plane crash in Pierce County

According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022...
According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022 around 1:39 p.m., the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was informed of an airplane crash located about one half mile west of the Red Wing Regional Airport on Highway 35 in a field on airport property.(MGN)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Two people are dead after a plane crash in Pierce County Tuesday afternoon.

According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022 around 1:39 p.m., the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was informed of an airplane crash located about one half mile west of the Red Wing Regional Airport on Highway 35 in a field on airport property. It was determined a plane left an airport in Rochester, Minn. at 12:20 p.m. for a training flight to the Red Wing Regional Airport in Bay City, Wis.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says two people died in the crash. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says they are waiting for Federal Aviation Administration and the National Traffic Safety Board to arrive on scene to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations
Underage Drinking (Source: David Mertl / CC BY 2.0)
137 cited at Madison bar for underage drinking
Town of Bristol fatal crash
One dead after single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 151
Multiple law enforcement agencies respond to an incident on
2 stabbed in Sun Prairie early Tuesday, suspect still on the run
Rescue teams respond to reports of a person floating in Lake Mendota, on Aug. 19, 2022.
Madison man who drowned in Lake Mendota identified

Latest News

Man shot and killed by Adams Co. deputy prompts DCI investigation
Detective Anthony Hamilton is running against incumbent Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett in...
Republican Dane Co. Sheriff candidate sues sheriff’s office in federal court
According to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, nationwide, 15% of students are...
What does special education policy look like in the Badger state?
Dane Co. Henry Vilas Zoo
9 recommendations offered to improve equity, inclusion at Henry Vilas Zoo after evaluation
The Dane County Regional Airport announced the addition of a new route to Las Vegas, Nevada, ...
Dane County Regional Airport adds new route amid pilot shortage