9 recommendations offered to improve equity, inclusion at Henry Vilas Zoo after evaluation

Dane Co. Henry Vilas Zoo(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Recommendations to improve equity and inclusion at the Henry Vilas Zoo were released Tuesday after an evaluation conducted with a research firm.

Dane County Board of Supervisors contracted with Keen Independent Research at the end of 2021. Their goal was to understand better who is using the zoo, who is not visiting the zoo and what barriers they face, and identify solutions to those barriers.

The team released nine recommendations:

  1. Embed top-down equity plan
  2. Offer information and signage in multiple languages
  3. Improve experience for persons with disabilities
  4. Strengthen inclusion for LGBTQIA+ community
  5. Expand local partnerships
  6. Strengthen family and youth programming
  7. Embrace unique dietary choices
  8. Celebrate diversity
  9. Develop mechanisms to gather and respond to feedback and measure outcomes

The independent evaluation that came to these conclusions was the result of input from over 600 community residents. The group conducted surveys, analysis of county policies and services, interviews with stakeholders, and more. Over 30 internal stakeholders and local partners were included in an advisory group.

County Board Chair Patrick Miles commended the study and said the recommendations will help ensure that more residents can enjoy the zoo.

“The recommendations the County Board has received from Keen Independent will help guide future improvements and continue to make equity and access central to the services we provide,” Miles said.

The full report can be found on the board’s website.

