Dane Co. health officials await updated COVID-19 booster shipment

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Out with the old and in with the new. Dane County health officials are preparing to receive the first doses of the new COVID-19 booster shots, but that also means most people can’t get the old one anymore.

Public Health Madison and Dane County told NBC15 Wednesday that it stopped scheduling the original COVID-19 booster shot for those ages 12 and up once it became no longer authorized last week by the FDA. Until Dane County gets a shipment of these new boosters, only those ages 5-11 can get a COVID-19 booster at a PHMDC clinic.

PHMDC added that this means all COVID-19 booster appointments set for this week have been canceled, due to the original shot no longer being authorized. Those who had an appointment will need to reschedule one for when the bivalent booster becomes available. The agency did not say when it expects to have those in stock.

For those who may have gotten the original booster recently, PHMDC assured that the original recipe is “still very effective and will provide the individual with immune protection.” People can receive the new updated booster two months after getting the original.

Some pharmacies, including Hy-Vee, already have limited amounts of the bivalent booster available.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services encouraged people to get the updated booster as they begin arriving to the state. DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said the updated shot will come in handy as cold and flu season approaches.

“As we head into the fall and winter respiratory virus season, we encourage all Wisconsinites to make a plan to boost their protection against COVID-19,” Timberlake said. “Everyone 12 and older is eligible for the added protection of the updated boosters. This is especially important for people 50 and older and those who are immunocompromised.”

The bivalent shots include half the original vaccine and half protection against the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron versions now causing nearly all COVID-19 infections.

Those who are ages 12 and older can receive the Pfizer COVID-19 booster at least two months after their last COVID-19 shot. Those who are ages 18 and older can receive one shot of the updated Moderna booster at least two months after the last dose.

According to DHS, 2,065,077 Wisconsinites have received an additional/booster dose. That’s about 35.4% of the total state population.

Those who get the COVID-19 booster are also reminded that they can get it at the same time as an annual flu shot.

