Dane County Regional Airport adds new route amid pilot shortage

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Regional Airport announced the addition of a new route to Las Vegas, Nevada, starting Friday. The route is one of the ways the airport is growing as people continue to return to air travel. But as the airport grows to meet demand, a spokesperson says pilot shortages are creating challenges.

“It’s really exciting to see the airport come back to life,” said the airport’s director of communications Michael Riechers. “We see people taking those vacations that they’ve been putting off, and we see the business traveler going to some of those conventions and some of those business trips that had been virtual the last two years.”

Riechers says passenger numbers have stayed in the range Dane County Regional saw in 2017 and 2018. Over the Labor Day weekend, Riechers say passenger numbers jumped 20% over last year’s Labor Day weekend. As demand for travel from the Madison area continues to bounce back from 2020 lows, Riechers says the airport hopes to add more routes and increase convince for the local traveler.

“Boston, San Francisco, L.A., our among our top destinations that we’re working on right now,” said Riechers.

He adds the airport would like to pick back up where it left off following historic travel numbers in 2019, building on the growth the airport found a few years ago. The construction of the road into the airport is set to end in October, and there are plans to add three more gates. But a shortage of pilots and plane staff is challenging growth. It is why airlines are opting for triangular routes, like the new one to Las Vegas.

“It’s a way for airlines to use fewer resources and service more cities, we understand our traveler wants more non-stop routes in every direction, but this is certainly a compromise we are willing to take in an era where a lot of airlines are canceling or delaying flights because of a lack of pilots,” said Riechers. “We’re working on their behalf to get more service to Madison.”

The flight plan means passengers on a flight to Las Vegas run through Green Bay before heading West, taking a direct path to Madison on the return trip. Riechers says it is a way to work around the shortage hitting airports and airlines across the country.

