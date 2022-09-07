Edgewood College solidifies new site for athletics

Edgewood College Secures Site for Athletics & Wellness Campus
Edgewood College Secures Site for Athletics & Wellness Campus
By Sam Matheny
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Edgewood College announced the acquisition of a property in Fitchburg, Wis. that will become the new home for Eagle Athletics and student recreation and wellness.

The site was formerly a part of the O’Brien family; the family chose Edgewood College as their next choice of owners of the farmland.

“We are deeply grateful to the O’Brien family for their partnership and for their steadfast commitment to the community of Fitchburg, and to their vision for the students of Edgewood College for generations to come,” President Andrew Manion, said. “Our vison for this wonderful resource aligns with our mission, the needs of the students we serve, and our call to continue to be good stewards of the gifts that have been shared through generations.”

Initial plans for the property, which have been approved by Fitchburg and Dane County, include the restoration of native wetlands, which will become a learning laboratory for future students.

The O’Brien family, through a spokesperson, said their vision was to have Edgewood College take on the property for a long time.

