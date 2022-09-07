Foggy start to Wednesday

Key Takeaways

Visibility under 1 mile in some locations this morning

Sunny & warm the next 3 days

Rain chances for the weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Some of us are waking up to very foggy conditions this morning, with visibility under 1 mile. A dense fog advisory has been issued for parts of southern Wisconsin until 9 AM this morning. The closer we get to 9 AM, the more visibility will improve.

Once the fog lifts, a nice Wednesday is ahead! Lots of sunshine and comfortable temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. Light winds out of the north will keep humidity levels low.

Though high-pressure overhead will keep our sky conditions clear through Friday, fog will likely redevelop early Thursday morning and could be dense in some locations. Be sure to use your low-beam headlights if you encounter fog on the roadways.

Unfortunate timing once again, as rain chances re-enter over the upcoming weekend. Right now, Sunday looks to be the wettest day but a few showers are possible on Saturday. The cold front that brings us the weekend rain will also bring a more fall-like feel to the region with high temperatures in the upper 60s to start the next week.

