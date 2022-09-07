Go Orange Day 🟧 Don’t forget to wear orange Thursday

Here’s what you do!

Wear something Orange!

Take a picture

(or click on the gallery) Upload it HERE (or click on the gallery)

Don’t forget to share it on your pages too

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Go Orange Day is right around the corner!

On Thursday, everyone in southwestern Wisconsin is asked to help raise awareness about hunger, not only by wearing orange, but by showing it off too; sharing pictures far and wide to show they care. It’s all part of Hunger Action Month.

All day, people will be sharing photos of themselves in the gallery below and we will showing off those snapshots throughout our newscasts, from The Morning Show, all the way to NBC15 News at 10.

According to Second Harvest of Southwest Wisconsin, around one in every 13 people in southwestern Wisconsin are dealing with hunger every day. In all, that totals more than 100,000 members of our friends, families, and neighbors.

The situation is more dire for the youngest in the area. They experience hunger at an even greater rate. The 35,000 kids facing the risk of going to bed on an empty stomach make up approximately an eighth of them.

WMTV and Second Harvest are teaming up for Go Orange Day to help fight hunger in southwestern Wisconsin and we are hoping everyone joins in too.

So, don’t forget to dig deep into that closet, grab something orange, and wear it proudly on September 8.

