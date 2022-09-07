Madison gas prices dip as national average drops for 12th week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The price of a gallon of gas in Madison has declined again as the national average has fallen for the twelfth week in a row.

After a survey of 210 stations in Madison, GasBuddy fund that the average price of gasoline fell by 7.3 cents per gallon when compared to the previous week. With an average of $3.41, the lowest price per gallon noted across the city was $3.27 and the highest was $3.59.

Madison’s average price of gas is cheaper than the national average, which is currently set at $3.75.

“For now, price movements will be contingent on where you are, with California seeing some minor increases, while the Great Lakes could see an upward move as BP’s refinery outage has had an impact on supplies,” said GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan.

Madison’s current average price is nearly 20 cents lower than a month ago, but is still more than 42 cents higher than a year ago.

