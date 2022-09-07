Madison to reveal their first Rainbow Street Crossing

Madison's first Rainbow Crossing unveils on September 8 at 4:00pm.
Madison's first Rainbow Crossing unveils on September 8 at 4:00pm.(City of Madison)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Trying to find the end of a rainbow is normally almost impossible, but that shouldn’t be an issue on Thursday when Madison unveils their first Rainbow Street Crossing.

The City of Madison and Friends of Madison Arts Commission will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the first Rainbow Crossing Thursday at 4 p.m.

This celebration will be held at the beginning of the Madison Night Market at the top of State St where it crosses with Capitol Square.

This project has been in the works since the fall of 2019, where former Alder Lindsay Lemmer, Alder Patrick Heck and other City Staff have been working to create a program where rainbow crosswalks will be placed through Madison. The funding for this project is dependent on contributions from the community.

According to the City, this project wouldn’t have been possible without the Friends of Madison Arts Commission, who helped raised the funds necessary to open the Rainbow Street Crossing.

The top of state is a test pilot for the program, and the City states it’s the perfect opportunity to celebrate the contributions of the LGBTQIA+ community.

