Man shot and killed by Adams Co. deputy prompts DCI investigation

(MGN)
By Kaleia Lawrence
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 5:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STRONGS PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice is now investigating an officer involved shooting in Adams County.

The DOJ says around 7 p.m. Tuesday night, an Adams County Sheriff’s Deputy was dispatched for a report of a man walking in the middle of Cumberland Ave.

Investigators say the deputy then approached the man and saw that he had a gun.

According to the DOJ, the deputy fired his gun, striking and killing him.

Officials say the man died on scene, and no one else was injured.

The deputy is now on administrative leave while DCI investigates per department protocol.

We will provide updates as we learn more about this incident.

