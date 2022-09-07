Men convicted in UW Arboretum killings to be sentenced

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The two men convicted of kidnapping and killing a Madison couple who were discovered at the UW Arboretum more than two years ago are set to learn their fate on Wednesday.

Both Khari Sanford and Alijah Larrue will return to a Dane Co. courtroom to be sentenced for the March 2020 homicides.

Sanford was convicted earlier this year on two counts of first-degree homicide in the deaths of UW professor Dr. Beth Potter and Robin Carre, while Larrue pleaded guilty to a pair of felony murder charges last year.

Sanford, 21, is due in court first, where he is expected to learn his chances of being released one day. His homicide convictions carry a life sentences and Wednesday’s hearing will determine if he will be eligible for the possibility of parole.

Just hours after Judge Ellen Berz hands down Sanford’s sentence, Larrue will appear in her courtroom for his hearing. Almost a year to the day before Sanford’s conviction, Larrue, 20, pleaded guilty to two counts of felony murder.

Prosecutors had said he had helped Sanford kill Potter and Carre, who were the adoptive parents of Sanford’s girlfriend. In exchange for his plea, the first-degree homicide charges against him were dropped.

In March 2020, joggers had discovered the victims at the Arboretum. Carre, 57, was pronounced dead at the scene, while Potter, 52, was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

Autopsies indicated they had been shot in the back of the head, apparently the night before they were found. At the time UW Police Dept. Chief Kristen Roman described the crime as “calculated, cold-blooded, and senseless.”

During Sanford’s trial, prosecutors argued Potter and Carre were killed of a dispute over social distancing restrictions caused by COVID-19 pandemic. A friend of Potter told detectives Sanford and the daughter were moved out of their home into an AirBnB because they were not following social distancing rules due to COVID-19 concerns, according to the criminal complaint.

Additionally, the complaint reported a friend of Sanford’s told detectives she heard the daughter tell Sanford her parents were rich, and she knew how they could get money.

As prosecutors began closing arguments, they led by detailing the fears that the Madison couple had regarding the coronavirus. The prosecutor pointed at Sanford and said that “They should be living in fear of Khari Sanford.”

