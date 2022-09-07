Mertz, Allen hand out free Pepsi to fans

Badger fans were greeted by some familiar faces Tuesday as they received some free merch.
By Juliana Tornabene and Camberyn Kelley
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Pepsi recently announced a partnership with Wisconsin Football players Graham Mertz and Braelon Allen. Both teammates were at Fresh Madison Market to hand our free Pepsi, shirts and Badger tickets.

“We were very blessed to partner with Pepsi and just come out here and hand out some Pepsis to some of our fans,” said Mertz. “It was really nice to get to meet them and talk to them a little bit, so we had a blast.”

The Badgers blanked Illinois State over the weekend, winning 38-0.

With the win over the Red Birds, the Badgers actually moved down a slot in the AP Top 25 list and are now ranked 19. Wisconsin will face Washington State on Saturday.

