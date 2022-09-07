Four Madison gas stations burglarized overnight

(NBC15)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four gas stations across Madison were allegedly burglarized throughout late night Tuesday going into early morning Wednesday, Madison Police report.

MPD says information on these alleged robberies is still preliminary, as investigation has just started. Their Burglary Crimes Unit will be reviewing all evidence available in an attempt to locate any suspects and connections between the four burglaries.

Police are still working with the store owners to determine what was all stolen, and there is currently no dollar value estimate from the alleged stolen items totaled at this time.

The gas stations that were allegedly burglarized are:

  • Citgo at 2301 Commercial Ave.
  • BP at 4222 E. Washington Ave.
  • BP at 4325 Mohawk Dr.
  • CP Mart at 4905 Commercial Ave.

Madison Police ask anyone with information on these cases to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-4016. They also say tips can be submitted anonymously online at p3tips.com.

