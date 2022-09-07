MPD: Loaded handgun found in unpermitted vehicle

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A handgun was found on the floorboard of a vehicle early Sunday morning after members of Madison Police Department’s Community Policing Team were checking a downtown parking lot.

The CPT team was conducting a check of a parking lot in the 400 block of W. Gilman St. just before 4:30 a.m. when they found a vehicle that was improperly parked in the lot.

Extra patrols had been requested by the owner of the parking lot because the lot is posted as no trespassing, according to MPD.

When officers investigated the parked vehicle, they saw a handgun on the floorboard of the driver’s side. The owner of the unpermitted vehicle was contacted and the firearm was recovered.

Officers collected the firearm, a .40 caliber Glock, which had a round in the chamber and a fully loaded magazine along with it. The firearm was taken by police as evidence, according to MPD.

MPD said the 25-year-old owner of the vehicle was arrested on concealed weapons charges and brought to the Dane County Jail.

