MPD: Scam callers are pretending to be Madison police sergeants

(WMTV Elise Romas)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police are warning citizens to be on the lookout for scam callers pretending to be MPD Sergeants and requesting money to remedy a missed court appearance.

Officers received information from someone who had received one of these calls. According to the citizen, the scammer claimed that the person had missed a court date, and they now had to pay money at a kiosk at a local address to fix the error.

The person who gave MPD the information knew that this was a scam, and did not hand over any money or information to the scammer.

The Madison Police Department says they would never ask a citizen to provide money, gift cards, or other valuables. They ask if you are receiving these calls or any like them, to not give the caller any information, and to contact dispatch at 608-255-2345 to verify that an officer is actually calling.

If anyone has information on this attempted scam, contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-4016. Tips can also be submitted online at p3tips.com

