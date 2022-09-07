New student convocation welcomes the largest UW-Madison freshman class

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW-Madison held a new student convocation for incoming freshmen and transfer students on Tuesday.

This year’s freshman class is expected to be the largest in history with more than 8,000 freshman and 1,100 transfers. Students were greeted by the band, Bucky Badger and the university’s new chancellor Jennifer Mnookin.

Mnookin told students that it’s important to meet like-minded friends to understand them, but also that meeting people who are different than them might change their outlook on the world.

“It’s likely that you may never have been and may never again be living and working alongside people from so many different backgrounds and countries and ethnicities and races and religions and points of view all together,” Mnookin said.

She also encouraged the new students and let them know it is okay to be have tough moments.

“You’re going to have days when you love every minute of your Wisconsin experience, and you have days when you’re thinking, what was I thinking and signing up for this class or doing this activity or maybe even in being here. We all have both of those kinds of days. That’s normal,” Mnookin said.

Students at UW-Madison will start the semester Wednesday.

UW-Madison noted that an official enrollment count is expected to come in late September.

