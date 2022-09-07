Packers, Duluth Trading Co. unveil limited edition apparel

By Sam Matheny
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Green Bay Packers and Duluth Trading Company announced Wednesday morning a unique apparel collaboration for the 2022 season.

Most notably, this is Duluth Trading’s first-ever NFL team collaboration. Featured products include Buck Naked™ Underwear, Fire Hose® Bib Overalls, and Longtail T® T-Shirts.

“We’re excited to introduce this unique apparel collection with Duluth Trading Company to help kick off the Packers season this year,” said Packers’ merchandise manager Jen Pertzborn. “These high-quality items will be the perfect addition to any fan’s wardrobe on gameday and every day.”

This limited time collection is available while supplies last. The full assortment can be purchased online at PackersProShop.com or DuluthTrading.com, as well as in person at the Packers Pro Shop and Duluth Trading’s five Wisconsin retail stores.

