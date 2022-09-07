Parents accused in overdose death of baby make initial court appearance

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The parents of an 11-month-old baby whose death was determined to be the result of an overdose had their initial appearance Tuesday in Dane County Circuit Court, records indicate.

Derrick Hawkins, 25, and Kelsey Kindschy, 32, are both accused of neglecting a child- exposure to controlled substances/drug abuse resulting in death, as party to a crime.

Hawkins’ cash bond was set at $5,000, while Kindschy’s was set at $4,000.

If one or both of them post cash bail, they must follow a series of conditions, including that they are not allowed to have any contact with each other.

Both of them will appear in court again on Sept. 13 for a preliminary hearing.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office informed the police department about the death after the infant died at an area hospital in July of 2021. Madison Police Department officers and detectives noted that they collected numerous pieces of evidence at the family’s home on the 3500 block of Home Avenue, in Madison.

According to a criminal complaint, an autopsy on the child was conducted on July 23, 2021, by the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office. Results from the medical examiner’s office and Wisconsin State Crime Lab found that the overdose was due to a combination of fentanyl and morphine.

