Police arrest suspect in Sun Prairie stabbing of two people

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police have arrested a 29-year-old man in the stabbing of two people in Sun Prairie.

The Sun Prairie Police Department stated Wednesday in an update that the Madison man was taken to the Dane County Jail. He faces one count of mayhem and one count of recklessly endangering safety.

According to SPPD’s Lt. Ryan Cox on Tuesday, officers found two individuals suffering from stab wounds around 3 a.m. when they responded to a 911 call about a disturbance near the intersection of Jones Street and W. Main Street. He did not give the specific location where the incident is believed to have occurred, nor did he say if it happened inside or outside.

In addition to an individual who suffered life-threatening injuries, a second stabbing victim received non-life-threatening injuries, Cox added. He did not release the names of the victims.

The suspect had fled the scene before officers arrived. Cox did not provide any description of the suspect during the news conference, pointing out that, “this literally just happened around several hours ago. We are still in the thick of it.”

He did add that investigators determined the attacks do not appear to be random.

